More Mexicans crossing the border for gas

by Amanda Shotsky

((SAN YSIDRO)) – A massive gas hike in Mexico is having a direct affect on gas stations here in San Diego. More drivers are now crossing the border just to fill up. A massive increase that took effect on new years day raised prices by as much as 14 percent, 20 percent for premium. It’s part of a planned liberalization of Mexico’s energy market. Experts say the changes are expected to directly affect gas prices across the border.

According to analysts the price increase should not have much of an impact on U.S. refiners, mainly because it affects the retail price and not the wholesale price, which is largely set in the international market.