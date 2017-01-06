Mexico gas protests impact travel industry

by Amanda Shotsky

((San Ysidro)) – Several fuel trucks got a police escort to the Tijuana airport. It’s a small break after days of protests over a sudden hike in gas prices stalled deliveries. Hundreds of gas stations and stores are still shut down in part because of blockades created by those demonstrations. But also because of a wave of violence and looting. Michael Overcast runs travel company Baja Safari. He’s usually busy sending tourists on luxury Mexican adventures. But have not been good for business. “We have at least 25 customers that have canceled their activities as a result of what’s going on in bag right now” says Overcast. On it’s website Baja Safari has posted a travel advisory calling the closures and lack of supplies a crisis.