Millennial drivers are the worst drivers, study says

A report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that millennials are at the top for the worst behaved drivers in the U.S.

The study found that 88 percent of young millennials engaged in at least one risky behavior behind the wheel in the past 30 days.

The activities for increased crash risk are:

Texting and driving

running a red-light

Speeding

These findings are at an increase of 7 percent – the largest in decades.

“Alarmingly, some of the drivers ages 19-24 believe that their dangerous driving behavior is acceptable,” said Dr. David Yang, AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety executive director. “It’s critical that these drivers understand the potentially deadly consequences of engaging in these types of behaviors and that they change their behavior and attitudes in order to reverse the growing number of fatalities on U.S. roads.”

The percentage in drivers that engaged in these dangerous activities while driving are ranked by age:

Drivers ages 19-24: 88.4 percent Drivers ages 25-39: 79.2 percent Drivers ages 40-59: 75.2 percent Drivers ages 16-18: 69.3 percent Drivers ages 75+: 69.1 percent Drivers ages 60-74: 67.3 percent

More data from AAA Foundation: http://newsroom.aaa.com/2017/02/young-millennials-top-list-worst-behaved-drivers/