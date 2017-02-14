Millie: Tuesday’s Adoption Pet 2/14/17

Name: Millie

Breed: Maltese Mix

Age: 6 years old

Sex: Spayed Female

Organization: Maltese & More Rescue

Phone: 858-349-5918

Website: http://www.adoptapet.com/maltese-more-rescue/

Millie came from a puppy mill where she was used for breeding. As is customary in puppy mills, when dogs become too old to breed, they’re discarded as they’re no longer of any use. Typically, these dogs are kept in cages since birth, with little human contact. Millie had terrible dental issues, which have now been treated, and she’s also blind in one eye. She’s shy and timid but learning quickly to trust her foster mom. Everyday she’s coming around more and more. She’s now learning to use a puppy pad indoors and she knows how to use a doggy dog. Millie is friendly with other dogs and isn’t bothered by cats. She’d be a great companion dog for someone that is retired, works from home or works part time…someone who has the time to get her a bit more socialized. Molly weighs a mere 4-pounds, which makes her a great travel companion, as well. She’s sweet, quiet, and easy to fall in love with. Millie is now been spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and all dental work completed, so please contact Maltese And More Rescue to find out how you can fill out an adoption application and make Millie your Valentine!

