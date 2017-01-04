Millions of visitors inspired through SeaWorld’s ‘One Ocean’ Shamu show

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – For SeaWorld’s scientists and staff, caring for and learning from the park’s animals and fish is their top priority, but a close second is ensuring that their millions of visitors take home memories that will last a lifetime.

From the amazing shows and one of a kind interactive experiences, to the rides and exhibits.

Every show at SeaWorld is part spectacle and part education, and Bob Roth has been a fan and student for decades.

“I’ve been coming here since 1972,” said Roth.

The shows have gone through many changes over the years, but Bob’s love for the orcas keeps him coming back.

“Watching them, them being the killer whales, splashing, playing, jumping and seeing that do the same thing in the wild. So, it’s kind of like, hey this is what they do,” he said.

These majestic animals have inspired generations with their antics and from super 8 to Smartphone video millions of visitors have captured their favorite moments on camera.

“They just love animals and getting to see them close and getting them to touch them and talk about them is the best experience they can have,” said Emily Boele of San Diego.

Shows like One Ocean are just part of the reason families come back to the park again and again. Emily Boele was born and raised in San Diego and visiting SeaWorld is an annual summer tradition.

“I loved the Shamu Show, I actually knew someone that actually was a trainer that got to be on Shamu’s nose. So, we always thought that was so cool,” she said.

Trainer Mike Felice has been front and center for hundreds of shows at Shamu stadium. His focus is always on the whales, but he tries to pay attention to the audience too, to make sure they’re having a great experience.

“They want to come and they want to get splash by the whales. I want to make sure that I get in some key information that they understand when they walk away from here. I actually learned I should be conscious about the decisions I make about my normal day to day life because it will affect animals in the ocean,” he said.

First time visitor or season ticket holder, the goal is for everyone who comes through these gates to have fun with family and friends and take away a renewed appreciation for the incredible creatures who share our planet.

Park staff and trainers are hard at work preparing new presentations and making sure SeaWorld keeps getting better for old friends and new, offering this one of a kind experience in a different way.

“As we go through this transition, I look at it as an opportunity to go, how do I now, differently get to make that connection with the guest, what different opportunities do I have to present this type of information to the guest, will this translate better to the guest if I do it this way, what if I did it this way,” said Felice.

“It does give you goose bumps,” he said.

