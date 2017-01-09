Minimum Wage Hike Impacts Child Care Subsidies

by Natasha Sweatte

As a result of the minimum wage increase, some working families may no longer qualify for child care subsidies.

There are about 400,000 families statewide who received discounts on their child care last year.

However, this year, with the minimum wage increase to $10.50 across California, and $11.50 in San Diego, two full-time working parents could go from paying $167 a month in child care to a whopping $2,400.

“I’m kind of in a bind where I’m just stuck,” said Stephanie Freeman, a teacher at Ridge City Preschool and Daycare who is one of many in San Diego who lost her child care subsidies.

“Now with all the increases and my pay raise and now, I get cancelled,” Freeman explained.

Freeman was paying $268 a week for her daughter to go to the YMCA, on top of a monthly family fee of $268, totaling this single mom $1,340 a month.

To make ends meet, she had to reach out to family and even cut back on her hours at work.

“I just found my nieces and nephews that didn’t go to school that were old enough to watch my kids to help me, and take a couple of days off,” said Freeman.

Working in an atmosphere where she sees parents going through the exact same thing, Freeman said it’s a struggle.

“It’s pretty hard,” said Freeman. “I see parents that don’t work don’t go to school and get full care for free and you get the parents like myself, who work 60 hours sometimes just to provide.”

Nancy Wiese, the Quality Assurance Manager at the Escondido Community Child Development Center enrolls children into the state subsidized program.

“Theoretically, we should hear in the next week or so of anyone who is no longer qualified,” Wiese said.

Working with 400 in-need Escondido families, Wiese said getting just $90 more a paycheck isn’t going to cut it.

“You’re going to pay maybe a thousand dollars more, well, if you make $3500 gross a month and you have to pay $1000 in child care, that’s probably impossible,” Wiese explained.

“If it wasn’t for my family, I couldn’t do it,” said Freeman.

Weise said lawmakers in Sacramento have known about this issue since July and are in the process of seeking a solution.

On President Elect Donald Trump’s website, he said he plans to modify the tax code, allowing working parents to deduct from their child care expenses for up to four children.

We’ll have to wait and see how the specifics come into play.