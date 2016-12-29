Minimum wage increase to be in effect January 1st

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO – Effective January 1st 2017 and in accordance with the City of San Diego’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance (“Ordinance”), employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage rate increase from $10.50 to $11.50. There are no exemptions; the Ordinance is applicable to all industries and businesses.

All future increases will be tied to the Consumer Price Index beginning January 1st 2019. At that time, if the State’s minimum wage increases above the City’s minimum wage, the state’s higher minimum wage will prevail. Tips and gratuities do not count towards payment of minimum wage.

In accordance with the Ordinance, updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the Minimum Wage Program’s webpage. Every employer must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.

Employees will continue to earn sick leave, either by the accrual or “front load” method, in accordance with the Ordinance. Employees may use earned sick leave for all of the reasons described in the Ordinance, which includes, but is not limited to, time for their own medical care or for the medical care of a family member. Employers may limit an employee’s use of earned sick leave to 40 hours in a benefit year.

Any person may file a complaint, in writing, with the Minimum Wage Program alleging a violation of the Ordinance. For more information, please visit the City’s Minimum Wage Program webpage:

https://www.sandiego.gov/treasurer/minimum-wage-program.