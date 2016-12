Missing: 43-year-old Lance Perkins

by Kelsey Meksto

Lance Perkins was last seen October 23rd, 2016 in the Mission Valley area of San Diego. There have been possible sighting of Perkins in Old Town, Midway and Rosecrans.

Perkins suffers from a medical condition which requires medication.

Age: 43

Ethnicity: White

Height: 6’01”

Weight: 180 LBS

Hair: Short brown

Eyes: Green with glasses

Facial Hair: Shaven