MISSING: Natalia Benito from Carmel Country Highlands area

by Kelsey Meksto

MISSING

Natalia Benito was last seen today, January 12, 2017 at 0230 hours at her residence, 11000 Corte Belleza, San Diego CA 92130 , located in the Carmel Country Highlands area. She made statements indicating she wanted to harm herself.

Benito is described as a white female, 5’8”, 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, but may have changed her clothing.

If you have any information concerning Natalia Benito please call the San Diego Police Dept. at 619-531-2000. If you see her, call 911.