Modified transit service, office closures on Monday for observed holiday

by City News Service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Local, state and federal government offices will be

closed today for the observed Christmas holiday.

In the city of San Diego, closures include administrative offices and

libraries. Recreation centers and municipal golf courses will be open,

according to a city spokesman.

Trash collection will be delayed by one day.

In the county of San Diego, offices, libraries and animal shelters will

be closed. Also shut down will be community and teen centers in Fallbrook,

Lakeside and Spring Valley.

The Metropolitan Transit System will operate its buses and trolleys on a

Saturday schedule.

Some express and rural routes will not operate. Details are available

online at www.sdmts.com/schedules-real-time-service-notices/holiday-services.