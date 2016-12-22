Monster Energy Supercross Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

CW6 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 4th Annual Monster Energy Supercross Military Appreciation Race on Saturday, January 14th at Petco Park. Monster Energy Supercross and USO San Diego have teamed up to support our local troops.

To enter, watch AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR on Saturday, December 31st from 5 to 7 p.m., look for the code and enter it below.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the world’s premier indoor motorcycle circuit, comprised of 17 races of heart-stopping action in some of the largest stadiums in North America. Every week, the best riders from across the globe, like champions Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac seek to outrace each other on the sport’s most challenging courses. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, and massive triple jumps, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.

Show your valid military ID on January 14th for FREE entry to the pits (limit 1 entry per valid ID)!

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Saturday, January 14th at 7 p.m. (Pit Party starting at 12 p.m.)

Petco Park

ON SALE: NOW

F0r complete contest rules, click here.