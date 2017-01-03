Monster Jam Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Get ready to tear it up at San Diego County Ford Dealers present Monster Jam on two epic nights, January 21st and February 18th at Petco Park!

Monster Jam® brings high-octane entertainment to fans around the country. These action-packed live events showcase some of the most recognizable Monster Jam trucks, including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM and many more, performing jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats. For 25 years, these Monster Jam trucks have delivered on what fans want to see most—more freestyle, more racing and more action!

The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can meet the drivers, get their autographs, take photos and see the trucks up close. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.

To enter to win a pair of tickets to the January 21st show, watch THE FLASH, Tuesday, January 10th at at 8 p.m., look for the code word and enter it below.

MONSTER JAM

Saturday, January 21st and Saturday, February 18th

Petco Park

Tickets for both shows on-sale now at Tickets.com.

