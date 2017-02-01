Monster Jam Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Get ready to tear it up at San Diego County Ford Dealers present Monster Jam on February 7th at Petco Park!

Monster Jam® brings high-octane entertainment to fans around the country. These action-packed live events showcase some of the most recognizable Monster Jam trucks, including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM and many more, performing jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats. For 25 years, these Monster Jam trucks have delivered on what fans want to see most—more freestyle, more racing and more action!

The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers – you can meet the drivers, get their autographs, take photos and see the trucks up close. It’s a unique experience in the world of motorsports.

To enter to win a pair of tickets, watch THE FLASH, Tuesday, February 7th at at 8 p.m., look for the code word and enter it below.

MONSTER JAM

Saturday, February 18th

Petco Park

Tickets for both shows on-sale now at Tickets.com.

The contest will begin on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017.

