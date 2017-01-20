Monster Jam returns to Petco Park this weekend

by Audra Stafford

The car-crushing, dirt-flying action of Monster Jam returns to Petco Park this Saturday, January 21.

Fans will witness the world’s best monster trucks battle it out in the ultimate event of intense speed, racing, freestyle stunts and demolition with a massive collection of 10,000 lb. metal beasts, including several World Finals champion powerhouses Grave Digger®, Max D™, El Toro Loco®, Metal Mulisha and Bounty Hunter; plus the San Diego debut truck appearances of the Soldier Fortune™ Black Ops, Alien Invasion™, Storm Damage, Hurricane Force and more. Plus 2017 marks the most ever female professional drivers assembled in the history of Monster Jam – with four female drivers (including the youngest female driver ever 19-year old Rosalee Ramer) competing for the San Diego champion title!

In addition to the world-class racing and freestyle competition action, die-hard fans can come to the stadium early both Saturdays to enjoy the Monster Jam® Pit Party pre-show experience (located in the Lexus Lot) – which gives fans unparalleled access to view their favorite trucks up-close, meet the star drivers for autograph and take photos!

If you can’t make it Saturday, or want to experience it all over again, Monster Jam will be back Saturday, February 18 for another action-packed night!

Tickets for both shows are on-sale now at Tickets.com.