Monster Trucks Advance Screening Giveaway

by CW6 Staff

Paramount Pictures is releasing MONSTER TRUCKS in theaters on Friday, January 13th. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the CW6 Advance Screening.

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a monster truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town with a most unlikely friend.

MONSTER TRUCKS

Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 10 a.m.

This form is not yet available.

For complete contest rules, click here.