Moores Cancer Center at UCSD leads rare cancer study

by Erika Cervantes

(San Diego) Doctors at the UCSD Moores Cancer Center are leading the fight against rare cancers. They’re a part of a nationwide study that’s looking for a cure for cancers that don’t have one.

“This is the big problem for people with rare cancers, there’s often not an FDA approved therapy,” says Dr. Razelle Kurzrock, Senior Deputy Director of the UCSD Moores Cancer Center, “There’s often not a clinical trial for them. So, here we’re able to offer them best in class.”

Dr. Kurzrock says the long-term study will treat extremely rare tumors with two types of drugs. The goal is to see if the patient responds to the medication.

“Cumulatively, they make up over 20% of the cancer burden. So, there are a lot of people that have rare cancers and those are the people we’re trying to serve,” adds Dr. Kurzrock.

According to Dr. Sandip Patel, who is also helping lead the study, rare tumors make up about a quarter of all cancers. Rare cancer are also extremely difficult to treat.

“The other thing about rare tumors is it predominately affects patients who are younger in age and in fact rare cancers are more common in patients younger than age 40,” says Dr. Sandip Patel, Assistant Director of the Clinical Trials Office at the UCSD Moores Cancer Center.

The patients that enroll in the study will receive the drugs, there’s no placebo. If their cancer goes into remission, this will be groundbreaking.

“I think that we’re very proud of that,” says Dr. Kurzrock, “To be running probably the most important immunotherapy study for rare cancers in the country was a lot of hard work and it’s something we’re very proud of.”

Doctors say that a patients response to the medication will vary. Some will react right away and for others it may take a year or two.