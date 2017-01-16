Mother builds house using only YouTube tutorials

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – With two bad marriages behind her and debt that came with them, Cara Brookins needed a place to stay for her and her four kids.

But Brookins, who writes young adult novels for a living, didn’t have the money to hire builders. So she built one by herself — using YouTube tutorials.

“Things can get a little expensive when you are escaping an abusive relationship and have four children,” Brookins explained.

Brookins’ initial intention was to buy a home. But she found they were either too expensive or just too small. Then she realized that YouTube is a great tool for how-to’s.

So after careful research, Brookins brought an acre of land in Bryant, Arkansas, a suburb of Little Rock, and began building.