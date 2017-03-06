Mother’s Nutritional Center eases concerns over using WIC vouchers

((San Diego)) It’s a program that provides much needed assistance to mothers and children but some are saying WIC is simply too difficult when it comes to food shopping. CW6 spoke with a number of people who are part of WIC who said that using those provided vouchers can be confusing and time consuming at the grocery stores. Mother’s Nutritional Center opened it’s doors with the goal of making voucher shopping a lot easier. Amanda Shotsky has the story.