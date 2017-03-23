MTS asks for public input on bus and trolley service changes

(SAN DIEGO) – The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) is asking the public for feedback on 62 proposed route and schedule changes that are aimed at realigning current transit services to meet market needs. The deadline to submit feedback is April 10.

The public can view all proposed changes online at sdmts.com/TOP and submit comments for any proposed route changes online.

MTS is also hosting more than 20 open house events at transit centers/stations across the county from March 25-April 8 for the public to meet in-person with MTS staff and provide feedback on proposed route changes.

In fall 2016, MTS launched its Transit Optimization Plan (TOP) to evaluate MTS’ current network of services and ensure that it is efficient and effective for the region’s travel needs. MTS collected nearly 4,000 online surveys, as well as valuable feedback at 15 outreach events.

Over the past several months, MTS has been working to analyze the findings in conjunction with system performance data, route segments and ridership patterns. The agency is proposing 64 route and schedule changes to the system.

Before any changes are implemented, there are a few more important steps.

Open House Events: More than 20 open house events are scheduled at transit centers/stations across the county from March 25 – April 8 for rider feedback (see outreach schedule below for dates, times and locations or at sdmts.com/TOP).

Proposal to the Board: Following the open house events, proposals will be refined for a public hearing with the MTS Board of Directors.

Implementation: Minor system adjustments are expected to begin in June, with other changes anticipated later this year upon Board approval.

Why Now?

More than a decade ago (2004-2006), MTS conducted a Comprehensive Operational Analysis that resulted in major changes to the system’s bus and Trolley services.

In the 10 years since, MTS has experienced increased ridership and operational efficiencies for nine years straight. However, after record-breaking ridership in FY 2015, ridership dipped in FY 2016, and MTS has seen uneven passenger patterns in FY 2017.

Certain routes and geographical areas have experienced large gains, while others have experienced significant decline. TOP is a study to determine and implement necessary changes to realign current transit services to meet market needs.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and in unincorporated areas of the county.

In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.