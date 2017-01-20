MTS to increase Trolley service due to large-scale events in San Diego

by Kelsey Meksto

San Diego – The Metropolitan Transit System is increasing Trolley service to accommodate two large-scale events in downtown San Diego on Saturday. The San Diego Women’s March steps off from Civic Center Plaza at 10 a.m. and Monster Jam festivities begin near Petco Park at 2 p.m. The following Trolley schedule will apply:

San Diego Women’s March (10 a.m.): Trains will depart all stations every 15 minutes throughout the morning. Supervisors will be monitoring crowds and additional trains will be dispatched as needed. The march will begin with a gathering in front of Civic Center Plaza, at 1200 Third Avenue. To get here from the Orange and UC San Diego Blue Lines, passengers should exit at the Civic Center Trolley Station. From the Green Line, passengers should transfer to the Orange Line at Santa Fe Depot and exit at the Civic Center Trolley Station. After the event, the nearest Trolley station to the march’s finishing point at Waterfront Park for passengers to board is the County Center/Little Italy Station. From here, passengers can access Green Line stations or transfer to the Orange and UC San Diego Blue Lines.

Monster Jam (2 p.m. Pit Party; 7 p.m. show time): Trains will depart all stations every 15 minutes before and after the event. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Green Line trains will increase frequency to every 7 minutes between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown San Diego. Increased frequency will continue after the event until crowds diminish. The final trains leaving the downtown area are as follows:

Green Line (12th & Imperial to SDSU): 11:36 p.m.

UC San Diego Blue Line (America Plaza to San Ysidro): 11:48 p.m.

Orange Line (Santa Fe Depot to El Cajon): 11:49 p.m.

The Pit Party located in the Lexus Lot will be open from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. (event ticket and Pit Pass required for entry). Passengers taking the Green Line to the Pit Party should exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station. Passengers taking the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line should exit at 12th & Imperial Transit Center.

Recommended locations to park and ride the Trolley to both events are:

Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free spots (Green Line, 30 minutes to downtown)

MTS will have a ticket booth open here at 7 a.m. to speed up boarding

Old Town Transit Center: 412 free spots (Green Line, 15 minutes to downtown)

Palm Avenue Station: 499 free spots (Blue Line, 23 minutes to downtown)

Spring Street Transit Center: 324 free spots (Orange Line, 26 minutes to downtown)

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of the county. In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.