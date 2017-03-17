MTS offering late night trolley and bus service for 23rd annual ShamROCK Festival

San Diego – On Friday, March 17 from 6 p.m. to midnight, more than 20,000 people will be donning their best green attire in the Gaslamp Quarter and East Village to partake in the 23rd annual shamROCK festival. The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will provide late-night Trolley and bus service for revelers to avoid driving and parking hassles.

Trains on all three Trolley lines will depart all stations every 15 minutes for most of the day and every 30 minutes at night. Additionally, MTS has a number of bus routes with late-night departures. The last departures of Trolley and key bus routes are:

UC San Diego Blue Line (Fifth Avenue Station to San Ysidro): 12:23 a.m.

Orange Line (Fifth Avenue to El Cajon): 12:26 a.m.

Green Line (Gaslamp Quarter to SDSU): 12:30 a.m.

Rapid 215 (Santa Fe Depot to SDSU): 1:02 a.m.

Rapid 235 (Santa Fe Depot to Escondido): 10:33 p.m.

The shamROCK festival main entrance is at 6th Avenue and E Street. The Trolley’s Fifth Avenue Station is served by the UC San Diego Blue and Orange Lines and drops off passengers only two blocks away from the entrance. Passengers taking the Green Line can exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station which is eight blocks away from the entrance.

MTS has 22 bus routes with touch points in the downtown area including Rapid 215 (SDSU – downtown) and Rapid 235 (Escondido – downtown). Passengers can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway app to find the transit trip that works best.

Attendees also have a host of options to park free at Trolley stations and ride into downtown. Qualcomm Stadium has 5,000 free parking spots.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of the county. In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.