MTS, Police and Sheriff to Promote Service and Safety Messages for NYE

by Kelsey Meksto

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and local law enforcement agencies will announce extra transit service plans and safety efforts for New Year’s Eve in San Diego.

With thousands of party revelers ready to welcome in the New Year in downtown San Diego, MTS will provide details about extra late-night Trolley service out of downtown courtesy of a grant from Coca-Cola.

The San Diego Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will be on hand to provide important reminders to the public about how to safety enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations in neighborhoods and on the road.