MTS schedule for President’s Day

San Diego – The Metropolitan Transit System’s (MTS) Trolley and bus routes will operate a modified service schedule for Monday, February 20 for the President’s Day holiday.

Trolley

The Green, Orange and UC San Diego Blue Lines will all operate on a Saturday service schedule

Bus

Most urban and local bus routes will operate on a Saturday service schedule

MTS Express Routes 20, 150 and 950 – Saturday schedule

MTS Rapid 215, 235 – Saturday schedule

MTS Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 870, Rapid 237, and Rural 894 – No service

MTS Rapid Express 280 and 290 – No Service

Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978 and 979) – No service

Rural Route 888 will operate on Tuesday, Feb. 21 instead

Support Services

The MTS Information and Trip Planning call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Transit Store, Compass Card Service Center and Customer Service call center will be closed.

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and unincorporated areas of the county. In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.