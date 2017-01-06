Multiple dead and 9 injured at Fort Lauderdale Aiport shooting

(CNN) – [Breaking news alert, posted at 1:48 p.m. ET Friday]

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, she said.

[Previous story, posted at 1:38 p.m. ET Friday]