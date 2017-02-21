Multiple vehicles vandalized in La Mesa

On February 21st, at approximately 6:30 AM, the La Mesa Police Department began receiving multiple reports of vandalism to vehicles in the area of Harbinson Avenue and Stanford Avenue.

It appears the suspect (or suspects) used an unknown sharp object to puncture the tires on vehicles parked along Harbinson Avenue, Standford Avenue, Cornell Avenue, and Harvard Avenue.

As of 8:30 this morning, 22 vehicles have been located with tire damage. La Mesa Police Officers and Detectives are still on scene and this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who lives in the area is encouraged to check their vehicles and contact the La Mesa Police Department if they discover damage to their vehicle.

Anyone who might have been a witness to these crimes is encouraged to call the La Mesa Police Department. You may also call Crime Stoppers’ anonymous toll-free tip line (888) 580-TIPS (or www.sdcrimestoppers.com). You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this case.