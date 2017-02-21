Murder of 26-year-old Timothy Browden resurfaces after six years

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Crime Stoppers and the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit today asked for the public’s help solve a six-year-old cold case murder.

Detectives are still looking for leads into the murder of 26-year-old Timothy Bowden, who was gunned down in Lincoln Park on Jan. 25, 2001 as he was walking back to a friend’s apartment from a trip to a local market.

San Diego police officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. that night to a report of gunshots heard in the area of the 4700 block of Logan Avenue.

Subsequent callers reported a male had been shot at that location. Officers and paramedics arrived and found Bowden on the ground on the north sidewalk of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to detectives.

Paramedics transported Bowden to a trauma center where he died the following morning.

Detectives have not yet established a motive for the murder and have no suspect information.

Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the person/persons responsible for this murder was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.