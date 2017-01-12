Murder suspect pleads guilty today to killing three on Christmas eve in 2013

Carlo Mercado Sentenced to Three Life Terms Without Parole

by Pete Carrillo

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced today that Carlo Mercado, 31, has pleaded guilty to three counts of murder with special circumstance allegations for the December 23, 2013 murders of Ilona Flint, Gianni Belvedere and Salvatore Belvedere. Mercado was then sentenced by Judge Frederic Link to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The plea agreement allowed Mercado to avoid the death penalty.

District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis said “Today’s guilty plea holds the defendant accountable and is a small measure of justice for the families of the victims, allowing them to avoid the emotional toll of a lengthy trial,” . “These senseless murders shocked San Diegans during the holidays three years ago. The team who prosecuted this defendant worked tirelessly in the pursuit of justice in order to reach an outcome that will send this murderer to prison for the rest of his life.”

Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint, both 22, were shot in the head on the night before Christmas Eve in 2013 in the parking lot of the Westfield Mission Valley Mall. Gianni Belvedere, 24, was found in the trunk of a car in Riverside three weeks later.

In today’s change of plea, Mercado admitted shooting Gianni Belvedere in the head after the two got into an argument while Gianni waited in the Mission Valley parking lot for his fiancé, Ilona Flint, to get off of work. An hour and a half later, Mercado returned to the Macy’s parking lot in Gianni’s car, and was confronted by Ilona and Gianni’s brother, Salv atore. Mercado shot and killed them. Ilona died at the scene and Salvatore died a day later.

During the hearing, Deputy DA Erickson explained that Mercado fled the scene a second time in Gianni’s car with his body still in it. Mercado stuffed Gianni’s body in the trunk, applied a false license plate on the car and parked it near his home and work. Three weeks later, Mercado retrieved Gianni’s car, drove it to Riverside and abandoned it. There was no connection between Mercado and the victims. He did not know the victims and had no knowledge of or contact with them prior to killing them.

The San Diego Police Department and Crime Lab, San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office, Homeland Security Border Patrol and Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Firearms Bureau of the California Department of Justice and the Cal-DNA Data Bank Program of the California Department of Justice all worked together bring this case to justice for the families of the victims and the community.