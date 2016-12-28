How music plays a healing tune: Local doctor sings to cancer patients

by Jenny Day

Doctor by day, rockstar by night – and quite often, the two merge into one. There’s a radiation oncologist in Chula Vista who is using music to help patients heal.

He has quite a story. In his 20’s, he went back and forth between medical school or guitar school. Now, he has found a way to do both.

You could say his bedside manners are unlike any other doctor. Radiation oncologist Dr. Phillip Zentner is a healer. He regularly gets to tell patients they’re in remission and uses music as part of the healing process.

“As a doctor, he’s like a friend – doesn’t treat you as a patient – very loving – you can see the passion, never knew he was a good singer too,” Joena Carreon said, while chuckling.

The singing doctor treated Carreon. Breast cancer invaded her body in 2012. She went through chemo, radiation, and had a lumpectomy – but they say attitude is half the battle – And Dr. Zentner’s mindful approach was just what she needed.

“With what I’ve been through, pain is nothing. You have to be positive about everything,” Carreon said.

So every once in a while, in the lobby of the Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista – the white coat comes off and the music plays.

“They don’t always see this side of me. So when they do, they do a double take!” Dr. Zentner said.

“The biggest impact I see in real time – I think patients make better decisions about their healthcare choices. For some patients, it’s I’ve got ‘X’ number of days to live, and they think I can make the best of it,” he added.

Dr. Zentner has been practicing medicine since 1990 and recently became certified in mindfulness facilitation, but 30 years ago he could have taken life in a much different direction. “After college I applied to medical school and I turned it down to go to guitar school,” he said smiling.

He went for six months before changing his mind, but the rhythm in his heart never left him and his cancer patients continue to benefit.

Dr. Zentner admits more research needs to be done, but truly believes mindfulness can boost the immune system, reduce stress and decrease physical pain.