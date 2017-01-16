Musical.ly & Instagram: Secure your child’s accounts with these simple steps

by Kelsey Meksto

Be a Partner With Your Child Online

Jon Moffat, founder of Cyber Education Consulting, is here to help you bridge the digital knowledge gap between you and your child.

Two popular apps, Musical.ly and Instagram, are used by kids every day.

Most parents don’t know how the app works – if their child’s information is open to the public, who they are talking to and the dangers they could face.

Jon Moffat provided simple steps you can use to navigate to the privacy settings for these apps.

Musical.ly Privacy Settings Instagram Privacy Settings

