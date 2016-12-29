Naked Suspect Surrenders to Police After Eight Hour Standoff

by Natasha Sweatte

A standoff in Clairemont ended peacefully after a woman reportedly fired shots at a neighbor’s door early Thursday morning.

A naked suspect emerged through her blinds around 11:15 a.m. and yelled at police after they shot at her window.

It took at least eight hours before she finally surrendered to police.

Officers were called to the Barclay Square Apartments just off Balboa Avenue around 1:00 a.m. after a noise complaint.

Authorities were called back a second time just after 5 a.m. when the arguments among neighbors turned violent.

Police said the suspect shot at a neighbor’s door.

The suspect then barricaded herself inside her apartment.

While disturbing, neighbors CW6 spoke to said they’re not entirely surprised.

“Somebody was shot over here once a few years ago; you know it’s just the neighborhood,” said Paul Emus, a nearby resident who lives off Mt. Abernathy, about a block away.

Authorities ensured everyone was safe by evacuating their apartments.

We’re told the suspect decided to finally surrender after calling her lawyer.

She then called police and said she would comply.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2 p.m.

Police said she is facing several felony charges stemming from the shooting at an occupied dwelling and making felony threats. .

The incident is still under investigation.