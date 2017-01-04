National blood donor month begins!

by Kelsey Meksto

SAN DIEGO (January 3, 2017) – San Diego Blood Bank (SDBB), the primary supplier of blood to the majority of hospitals in San Diego County, is celebrating National Blood Donor Month throughout January by thanking donors and continuing to encourage others to donate blood regularly.

National Blood Donor Month has been observed in January since 1970 with the goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during winter – one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs. Inclement winter weather often results in cancelled blood drives, and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, may cause some donors to become temporarily unable to donate.

“Now more than ever we need the communities help,” says Dr. David Wellis, San Diego Blood Bank CEO. “Blood donations significantly decline over the holidays and January becomes a crucial month to regain blood inventory.”

Throughout the Month of January, SDBB will highlight and thank individual blood donors, blood recipients, volunteers and nursing staff on Facebook and Twitter.

SDBB is asking individuals in our community to make a resolution to become regular blood donors and to start by making their first appointment this month. To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 years old (16 year olds may donate with parental consent), weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. For more information on National Blood Donor Month or to make an appointment, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB.