National March Madness deals on favorite food items

March Madness is back in full swing with the Sweet 16 kicking off today. Many restaurants are offering consumers deals on favorite food items for the March Madness season. We’ve compiled this list of food specials from restaurants across the country to find out where you can score the best deal.

Link to original article: https://www.offers.com/blog/post/march-madness-deals/

Bahama Breeze – Take $10 off your $30 purchase.

Bertucci’s – Choose from the following Courtside Carry Out Deals:

* A regular Courtside Deal with one party pizza, one cheese party pizza, 16 chicken wings, and rolls for $29.99.

* A large Courtside Deal with two party pizzas, one cheese party pizza, 32 chicken wings, and rolls for $49.99.

* An ultimate Courtside Deal with two party pizzas, two cheese party pizzas, 32 chicken wings, 10 meatballs, insalata or Caesar salad, and rolls for $79.99.

Black Angus Steakhouse – During March Madness TV gamedays, you can get any craft or import beer for $4 in the BullsEye Bar.

Blimpie – Take advantage of two March Madness catering deals:

* $5 off $25 worth of catering.

* $10 off $50 worth of catering.

Buffalo Wild Wings – You can score two March Madness specials:

* Half priced traditional wings every Tuesday.

* Specially priced boneless wings every Thursday.

Cheeseburger in Paradise – Feast on the Full Court Press Combo for $11.99. The Combo includes a half-pound burger patty pressed to perfection and topped with American cheese, pickle chips, salsa ketchup, and mayo on sourdough served with wedge cut fries and 14-ounce domestic beer.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – You can double the side on any pack purchase for $5.

Firehouse Subs – Get the party going with a free upgrade from the Standard platter to the Deluxe platter.

Fuddruckers – Score a Full Court Press Combo for $11.99. The Combo includes a half-pound burger patty pressed to perfection and topped with American cheese, pickle chips, salsa ketchup, and mayo on sourdough served with wedge cut fries and 14-ounce domestic beer.

Genghis Grill – Vote for your favorite bowl from the Signature and Heart Healthy menu for a chance to win a $50 gift card..

Hungry Howie’s – Get a small one-topping pizza for $.99 with any online order of $12 or more.

Outback Steakhouse – Get select appetizers for $12.99, including the Bloomin’ Onion, Aussie Cheese Fries, and Center-Cut Sirloin.

Papa John’s – Don’t miss out on these two Offers:

* 50% off regularly priced pizza orders.

* 25 Papa Rewards bonus points, valid for a free pizza the day after you place a $15 online order.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery – Take advantage of two March Madness specials:

* Fiery Wing Run wings.

P.F. Chang’s – You can get the party started for less with 20% off takeout and catering.

Pizza Hut – Snatch up two deals:

* A Big Dinner Box for $19.99. The dinner includes two medium pizzas with a choice of two sides or a third medium pizza.

Romeo’s Pizza – Get the party going with these specials:

* One medium one-topping pizza with eight boneless wings for $14.99.

* Free cheese breadsticks with a purchase of a large pizza online.

* $3 off your $15 online order.

* $5 off your $25 online order.

Ruby Tuesday – You can chow down on a takeout Ruby Hoops Game Time Bundle starting at $47.99. The Bundle includes two different entrees, two sides, and a gallon of tea or lemonade. Choose from entrees such as barbeque baby back ribs, chicken tenders, popcorn shrimp, and Fire wings. The regular Bundle serves 6 – 8; you can also opt for a party size Bundle starting at $79.99.

Spaghetti Warehouse – Check out these Offers:

* Free appetizer with any entree.

* Buy one, get one free spaghetti and meatballs with extra meatballs for $.50 each.

Wendy’s – Fill in Your #WendysBracket and try the official hamburger of the NCAA.