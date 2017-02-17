Naval Base San Diego named best in large general mess category

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Food services at Naval Base San Diego and aboard the San Diego-based amphibious assault ship USS America were honored this week as being among the best in the Navy.

Naval Base San Diego, home to locally based surface ships, was named the best in the large general mess category. The America won in the best large surface ship category.

The awards are named after Capt. Edward F. Ney, who procured food for the Navy during World War II. The honors are based on surprise one-day inspections.

“It gets more and more difficult each year to pick the best galleys because so many exceed the standards of excellence we expect from our culinary specialists,” said Cmdr. Keith Capper, food service director at Naval Supply Systems Command.

“It’s a tough competition. There are more than 300 messes in the U.S. Navy,” Capper said. “Making it to the finals in Ney Award selections is a huge accomplishment.”

Other honorees were the East Coast-based submarine USS Missouri; docklanding ship USS Ashland and aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, both with a home port in Japan; and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia.