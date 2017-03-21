New exhibit invites you to go “Back to Nature”

From the mountains and deserts to the beaches and bays, San Diego is one of the most biodiverse areas in the nation. Now that Spring has arrived, it’s a great time to get out and explore our rich wildlife.

A new exhibition at the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista is aimed at helping you do just that. “Back to Nature” is an interactive exhibit featuring parrots, mice, iguanas, falcons, frogs, and more. Visitors will learn about species invaders that have made San Diego their new home, as well as animals that are native to the area.

“Back to Nature” continues through Labor Day.

For more information, click here.