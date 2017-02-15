New exhibit invites you to help solve one of turn-of-the-century London’s greatest murder-mysteries

Blood stains, footprints and a chalk outline of a body on the ground.

They’re all clues to one of London’s greatest murder-mysteries, and a new exhibition at the Fleet Science Center invites you to help solve it.

Sherlock Holmes and the Clocktower Mystery is an immersive experience that takes you to turn-of-the-century London. You’ll begin at the crime scene — the clocktower — where a terrible murder has taken place. From there you will visit seven other locales, gathering clues such as handwritten police reports, overheard interviews and even tell-tale odors. It will be your job to determine “whodunnit.” The exhibition will be open through Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“Sherlock” is one of two new exhibitions at the Fleet. Just steps away, you’ll find the second — So Moved: The Art and Science of Motion. Visitors are invited to investigate the “notion of motion” through classic hands-on science exhibits and motion-based works of art from local contemporary artists. The exhibition continues through Sunday, June 11, 2017.