New immigration enforcement policies allows for stronger federal enforcement actions

SAN DIEGO – The guidelines focus on expanding the federal government’s ability to enforce existing immigration law by adding thousands of new agents, and getting help from state and local law enforcement agencies as well as addressing many other issues regarding immigration policy. Some immigrant activists are concerned about what this could mean for our communities.

Fernando Arciniega says he is already getting harassed by customs and immigration at the border. He lives in Tijuana and crosses to San Diego every day for work.

“That’s not right,” he said.

Arciniega fears his ability to travel to work will soon be revoked and says a friend of his was just deported a few days ago.

Immigration advocates say the new homeland security guidelines to enforce U.S. Immigration policy could hurt families and communities, especially here near the border.

“This is not the answer to immigration reform. We need policies that really uphold people’s dignity and respect how people are making society their society here in the united states, that our country is made up of a host of different traditions different experiences in and fortunately these memorandums seek to destroy those relationships that we had with our diverse population,” said Pedro Rios, director of American Friends Service Committee of San Diego.

The memorandum includes the immediate plan, design and construction of the wall, new guidelines to care for unaccompanied alien minors and also expands programs to allow local police and sheriffs to enforce immigration law.

“It could potentially destabilize communities that depend on the economic contributions of immigrants as well as what they contribute culturally to our greater society so it is a great concern that this is the way forward on immigration enforcement,” said Rios.

The White House is also calling for a comprehensive report on the current state of border security that includes air, land and maritime borders, in order to identify vulnerabilities and provide recommendations to enhance the border protection.

“It is our hope that we will continue to lean on our judicial branch of our government and our legislative branch of our government to reach out to state and local officials to determine how these policies will impact the quality of life of San Diegans and Californians,” said Christian Ramirez, Human Rights Director, Alliance San Diego.

During the month of October 2016, more than 46,000 people were arrested between the ports of entry on our southern border.

In November that number topped 47,000, which is more than a 30% increase from the same period in 2015.

