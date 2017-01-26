New and latest technology showcased at the first San Diego Security Show

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – From surveillance video to facial recognition, all the latest gadgets to keep you safe while at home or on the job are being showcased during San Diego’s inaugural Security Show, some of the very best technology that is being developed right in our own backyard.

Whether you’re inside a stadium watching a ball game or enjoying a concert, there are some incredible technologies out there to keep us safe – no matter what kind of threat may be out there.

The newest and latest software keeping a close eye on our activity is also helping us better prepare for the future.

“These are the technologies that I think are going to help us, feel more secure, that we can rest assure that our home is protected, our business is protected, our schools are protected,” said Jay Bartlett, managing editor of Security World.

Organizers of the San Diego Security Show say in the digital world, security is more important than ever.

“It’s absolutely the wave of the future. Instead of keys, which could get copied or access control cards that can get lost, you can’t lose your face. So, that way you can come in, the facial recognition can see you and lets you in to the door,” said Bartlett.

Viser is a software program produced in Carlsbad that provides situational awareness inside facilities. It’s been helping law enforcement with training, preparing them for real-life emergencies.

“One of the things that they like to know, Are there any hazardous material? They could quickly see that information on the display. They wouldn’t have to wonder if it’s a hospital, sometimes there might be a blood radiator, we would actually be able to tell them every location that has any hazardous material and what that hazardous material actually is,” said Dianna Granum, president and CEO of TSG Solutions.

Body cameras have become a big part of everyday law enforcement. These latest devices from Hautespot feature live recordings, GPS tracking and the capability of live streaming.

“This would be for law enforcement, might be used for fleet and inspection vehicles, might be used for hospitals, pretty much anywhere were you want to record evidence or you want to record performance for training purposes,” said Bob Ehlers, CTO at Hautespot.

Qualcomm is rolling out the first ever four-finger mobile ultra sonic finger print scanner. It’s the first to be certified by the FBI and will be able to beef up national security.

“You want to be able to capture those fingerprints very quickly and be able to send them electronically to the FBI, the DOD, the DHS databases and be able to get a response that says this guy is either a good guy or a bad guy,” said Bill Maheu, senior director at the Cyber Security Solutions Division at Qualcomm.

Technology changes quickly and software engineers are hard at work developing the next big thing.

There are plans to make the security show an annual event here in San Diego.

