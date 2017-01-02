New laws for drivers in 2017 aimed at making roads safer

by Carlos Correa

SAN DIEGO – Drivers who use their cell phones to snap a quick picture, check e-mail, or navigate around town could be facing fines under a new law that went into effect over the weekend.

The idea, of course, is to reduce distracted driving.

If you’ve driven around San Diego County chances are you’ve seen people behind the wheel with their smart phone in their hand. Some may be texting, others using gps, but it’s enough to get people very upset.

“I do get extremely irate. It makes me want to do something or call them an idiot, what are you doing on your phone? I’m trying to drive, get to where I need to go and you’re holding up traffic and you might get yourself killed or you might kill someone else,” said driver, Brian Woods.

Good news for Brian, new laws that went into effect Sunday ban drivers from using their cell phone behind the wheel for any reason unless the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield.

“A lot of people do end up using their phones and driving and they say they are not texting and doing other things but their some cars they still don’t have blue tooth capabilities that if you’re holding your phone while on speakers it’s the exact same thing as blue tooth, although it still has some distracting driving,” said driver Peter Crates.

Drivers get One Tap, and One Swipe under the new law which means a we can only touch the cell phone to activate or deactivate a feature or function. Also, CHP says the mount placed in your car has to be within five inches above the lower left side of the windshield or 7 inches on the right side.

“It all goes back to distracted driving. We found that often traffic collisions can be avoided if a driver is focused solely on the task of driving. A lot of times where you have an individual paying attention to their cell phone and not what’s in front of them greatly increase the amount of reaction time as well as their stopping distances,” said Robert Catano of the California Highway Patrol.

The National Safety Council says 1.6 million crashes were caused by drivers using their cell phones last year. And the highway patrol says they will be on the lookout for violations.

“Our whole goal in all of this is to protect life and property and that’s why we will be enforcing those laws,” said Catano.

