New pro soccer team calling former Olympic Training Center home

Chula Vista is making good on its promise to bring more business to the former Olympic Training Center. A new professional soccer team is now training at the facility.

The Albion Pros say the world-class Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVTC) is perfect for their world-class team.

The Albion Pros are the only local team in the National Premier Soccer League, and after an undefeated first season, they are ready to do even bigger things this year.

“One of our goals as a team this year is to become national champions. So for us, we’re gonna do whatever it takes to get that,” said Cameron Roget, who plays Forward and Right and Left Wing.

Head Coach Ziggy Korytoski said doing “whatever it takes” includes moving to the CVTC.

“It’s just the evolution of our club that began at the grass roots level and now moved into a world-class facility and it helps us to attract world-class players and keep them prepared.”

The CVTC originally opened in 1995 as an Olympic Training Center, but just last month, ownership was transferred to the City of Chula Vista. The Albion Pros are among the many new teams and events the City’s operator, Elite Athlete Services, has already brought to the center.

The Albion Pros will play their first game of the season Saturday, February 25, at Mission Bay High School.