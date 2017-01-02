A new proposal in L.A. to ban adults from going to playgrounds alone has a lot of people talking

by Amanda Shotsky

((Los Angeles)) – A new proposal in L.A. to ban adults from going to playgrounds alone has a lot of people talking. The measure was created by Los Angeles city councilman Mitch O’ Farrell to make parks a “safe haven” for kids. In a statement he says that this ban would keep people with no business at a playground away from children. All the areas of the parks except the playgrounds, which would be clearly marked by boundaries such as a gate or sand. But many are calling the idea discriminatory and it’s triggered instant backlash online and here in San Diego. There are already similar laws in place in New York, Santa Monica and Miami Beach An existing state law already prohibits loitering in areas where children congregate.