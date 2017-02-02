New teen tech lab officially opens in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – From social media to television and film, young people are preparing for the future with a little help from the city.

The newest teen technology lab mixing science, technology, engineering, arts and math is now officially online.

Inside the audio and visual studio at the new Legler Benbough Teen IDEA Lab in San Diego is where the next YouTube star will be born.

Here, kids create pod-casts, music videos and even learn how to be a video blogger.

“With this new generation, there is a lot of means, viral stuff going on and a lot of the kids don’t know how to create that content, they are consuming on Instagram, Twitter, and Snap Chat and things like that so, in this room they will be able to learn how to create that content on their own as well as teach other kids,” said Devereaux Watson, a library clerk at Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library.

IDEA stands for innovation and digital expression activity. Its housed at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library and was built using private donations and public funding.

“This neighborhood is really good. It’s community oriented. We have a lot of people that come in, they want to give their time and give their help. The way this got started was by a generous donation from somebody who just wanted to give the kids in this area a safe place to be,” said Deanna Berry, Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library.

This is the latest tech lab built by the City of San Diego. The educational programs and job training that will be offered are free for the teens. Its helping transform local libraries into community hubs for technology and innovation.

“It’s more about teaching them life lessons. I want them to be able to come in here and learn how to get along with people that might be a little different from them, come in, step out of the box,” said Berry.

The lab features 3-d printers, more than 30 iMacs and PC’s, audio and video equipment, even a green screen.

“Its very special because just to see the excitement on their face is heart warming,” said Taylor Addison, Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library.

The city is also teaming up with sprint to provide a WiFi hot spot lending program. So students who may not have access to the internet at home can get online.

“Its a good way to help under privilege families to have internet at home, to be able to be connected to resources, be able to be connected to technology,” said Mario Barahona, a library clerk.

In planning for the development of this facility, local teens and students from neighboring schools were invited to provide input during a series of focus groups that took place between 2014 and 2015.

Have questions or a story idea for CW6’s Carlos Correa? Stay connected with him on twitter: @carloscorrea2 or on facebook: carlos correa