New tool to see if your child’s school is making the grade

Students made a bright yellow banner Wednesday and sang Happy Birthday to Principal Geof Martin. But there was a lot more to to celebrate.

“We are pretty excited about it, it shows we are doing some pretty good things,” Martin said.

The State Department of Education just released its new way to grade schools. And Sandburg got a great report card.

So did many schools in San Diego Unified.

“We are so excited San Diego Unified scored above average in four out of five area on this new accountability report ,” said Isabella McNeil, a district spokeswoman.

The new school dashboard went live online Wednesday. It scores schools in five areas: academic achievement in english and math, english learner progress, suspensions and absenteeism. The old academic performance index gave single score based on tests.

“Children aren’t test scores,” said Martin, “it focuses and gives us a more comprehensive picture that just a test score.”

Parents at the school said they already knew Sandburg was a great school but like a more comprehensive way to gauge their school’s performance.

“The overall expanded view I think is very helpful in making a choice,” said Dana Roybal who has two children at the school.

The report is color coded to make it easy to follow: blue for the very high, green for high, yellow for medium, orange for low and red for very low.

This is the first year for the new dashboard and it’s expected there will be changes along the way.

https://www.caschooldashboard.org