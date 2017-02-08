New website launched for assisting students in attaining education goals

SAN DIEGO, CA – The South Bay Adult Education Consortium/Southwestern (SBAEC), a new collaborative of Southwestern College (SWC), the Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) and the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD), today launched a new website and outreach campaign to assist students in attaining their educational goals.

The new website consolidates class offerings and schedules across the three districts, enabling students to easily find the classes they want. The new website can be found at www.southbayadulted.org. In addition to launching the website, the SBAEC will be conducting outreach through a variety of communications channels to raise awareness about adult educational opportunities among communities in the South Bay.

“We recognized that students were limited to the offerings at their local campus, which might not have the classes they needed to advance their educational goals,” said Crystal Robinson, SBAEC project director. “The SBAEC partnership serves as a resource for them to design educational programs tailored to their needs. We’re here to help students achieve their goals.”

The SBAEC enables adult students to acquire the skills they need to succeed in educational programs, prepare for a career with a sustainable, living wage, and participate fully in the community. The schools in the consortium offer the following programs and services: elementary and secondary basic skills; classes and courses for immigrants eligible for educational services in citizenship; English as a Second Language; programs related to entry or reentry into the workforce; services for adults with disabilities; short-term career technical education programs; and programs offering pre-apprenticeship training.

SBAEC collaborates with a core group of partners, which include, the San Diego Workforce Investment Board/San Diego Workforce Partnership, the South County Career Center, the San Diego County Public Library System, San Diego Job Corps, the San Diego Council on Literacy, and the California Department of Rehabilitation.