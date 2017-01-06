The New Year brings new changes to the child passenger safety law

California kids under the age of two must now be seated in rear-facing car seats

by Amy DuPont

KEARNY MESA- The New Year brings new changes to the child passenger safety law. A new car seat law effects kids under the age of two. They must now sit rear-facing for a lot longer.

The new law is one of three injury prevention specialists say parents don’t know enough about. The other two have been on the books for a while but are not necessarily being followed or enforced. Kaitlyn’s law, which took effect a couple of years ago, made it illegal to leave a child under the age of 7 alone in a car without the supervision of a person at least 12 years old if the keys are in the ignition or the car is running, or if there is a significant risk to the child like hot or cold weather. The second law affects drivers who smoke. Since October of 2016, it has been against California law to smoke in a car with a child.

New this year, a change in car seat rules. Infants and toddlers must now remain in a rear-facing car seat until they are 2 and until they weigh 40 pounds or are 40 or more inches tall. Kids are 4-times safer when sitting rear-facing. Safety experts say the longer they are in that position the better.

Rady Children’s injury prevention manager, Mary Beth Moran, says 95% of car seats are not installed properly. Rady Children’s offers free car seat checks twice a month outside of Kohl’s on Balboa Avenue. Moran has one other piece of advice for the all drivers. Take a look around your car. If you have anything on your dash or even on your passenger seat secure it or put it on the floor. If you brake hard, or are involved in a crash, those things can go airborne and possibly hit your passengers.