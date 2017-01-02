New year, New me? This is how to follow through with your 2017 resolution

by CW6 News Team

According to recent research, there’s less than a 20% chance that you will hold your New Years resolution all year.

People’s fear of failure takes a large toll on their chances to succeed.

Life coach, Dennis Procopio, founder of Man-Up Life Coaching, says “If you think you don’t have the confidence to do something, do it anyway. If you’re terrified, awesome. If you fail, great; Because that’s all part of the natural process.”