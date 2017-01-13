Newborn taken from Florida hospital found 18 years later, alive

by Kelsey Meksto

(CNN) – Kamiyah Mobley, who was abducted as a newborn from a Florida hospital in July 1998, has been found alive in South Carolina, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Friday.

DNA tests confirmed an 18-year-old woman was the baby taken by a woman posing as a health care worker, Williams said.

Gloria Williams has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Mobley was found this week in Walterboro, South Carolina, where authorities arrested Gloria Williams, 51, in connection with the abduction. The woman was charged Friday with kidnapping and interference with custody, authorities said.

For 18 years, Mobley believed that Williams was her mother, the sheriff said. Mobley goes by another name than her given one.

“She had an inclination beginning a couple of months ago that she may have been involved in this in some way,” the sheriff said.