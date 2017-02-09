‘Night to Shine’, a memorable prom experience for special needs teens, comes to San Diego!

(February 7, 2017) – With more than 375 host locations in all 50 states and 11 countries, there is a good chance Night to Shine, a prom for people with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is happening near you this Friday night from 6-9pm!

Each Night to Shine prom will welcome their honored guests with a red carpet, cheering crowd and friendly paparazzi. Once inside, deliver the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room and, of course, dancing.

The highlight of the night will come when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

Excitement is building as the Tim Tebow Foundation prepares for this unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs.

This Friday, February 10th, more than 75,000 people with special needs, ages 14 and older, will be celebrated by more than 150,000 volunteers around the world.

A complete list of host locations is available on www.timtebowfoundation.org.

With the majority of our host churches reporting that they have reached capacity for guests and volunteers, the Tim Tebow Foundation has created a way for everyone to experience this magical night, even if they are not attending a prom.

By visiting www.timtebowfoundation.org, everyone can follow Night to Shine LIVE in several different ways:

Watch LIVE updates as Tim Tebow visits select Night to Shine events throughout the day and night surprising thousands of volunteers and honored guests.

Watch LIVE streams from different Night to Shine events across the country between 6-9pm EST to experience the event in real-time.

Get real-time updates through photos and videos from prom-goers around the world using #NightToShine. The foundation’s website will feature feeds from all of your favorite social media platforms.