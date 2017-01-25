Nighttime Lane Closures on Northbound I-5 from Lomas Santa Fe Dr. to Manchester Ave.

by Kelsey Meksto

Crews will remove trees and other vegetation along Interstate 5 (I-5) from Lomas Santa Fe Drive to Manchester Avenue overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 26. Nearby residents can expect intermittent noise and lights.

During this time, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures northbound on I-5. Additionally, lane closures may continue during the week of January 29, as crews continue removing vegetation.

Construction crews are conducting preliminary work to replace the I-5 bridge over Manchester Avenue to extend the carpool lanes. Upon project completion in 2021, crews will replace removed vegetation and landscaping with drought-tolerant, native plants and trees.

Caltrans and SANDAG will work to minimize noise, lights, and other impacts to nearby residents during construction. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve the corridor.

Access real-time traffic info through any of these resources: 511SD, Caltrans QuickMap, WAZE, or Google Maps. Please note: construction schedules are weather permitting and subject to change. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the interchange.