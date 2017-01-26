No Ban, No Wall: Some San Diegans want to protect minorities

by Jenny Day

No ban. No wall.

Thursday, hundreds of San Diegans condemned the President’s most recent executive actions. Immigrants, refugees and supporters say they’re fighting for their future.

“This country has been amazing to me,” Bashir Ghazialam said. Ghazialam came to the U.S. as a refugee from Afghanistan in 1984. “I am an Afghan, and I am an American,” he added.

He made a life here, became an attorney and is as opposed to radical Islamic terrorism as anyone.

“The majority of people in the Middle East are fleeing persecution by the same exact people who hate America; the religious extremists.”

Just six days into office, the President is making right on a campaign promise to tighten border security. President Trump signed an executive order bringing that wall closer to reality and he’s now suggesting the multi-billion dollar bill could be paid by imposing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

“We’ll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico. That wall will cost us nothing,” President Donald Trump said.

President Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border is shaking long-standing ties between both countries. Thursday trump tweeted “If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.” Mexico’s President did just that. Enrique Peña Nieto cancelled his scheduled trip to Washington.

“I lament and I am against the decision by the United States to extend the wall which for years has divided us instead of united us. Mexico does not believe in walls. I’ve said time again: Mexico won’t pay for any wall,” he said.