#NoBanNoWall protest at San Diego Airport

by Carlos Delgado

SAN DIEGO- A second day of protesting President Trump’s executive order arose at airports all over the U.S. including the San Diego International Airport.

Over 1,000 protestors showed up with signs that read “No Muslim ban,” “Protect immigrants,” and “Build a wall we will tear it down,” and other messages.

Carlos Delgado has more on the story in the video above.